Springfield police search for man who tried to kidnap his 1-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Springfield police are searching for a man accused of a violent kidnapping attempt of his 1-year-old daughter.

It happened at 4:16 p.m. Sunday at the Sonic located at 3555 Tom Austin Highway.

Authorities were called to the area for a shots fired call.

When they arrived to the scene, they learned that 19-year-old Dennis Ruland attempted to kidnap his biological daughter from his ex-girlfriend.

According to police, he followed the mother to Sonic and grabbed the child from her car.

When the woman tried to take the child back, Ruland reportedly pulled out a 45 cal semi-automatic weapon and discharged it at her.

He then managed to put the child in his car where he had parked a short distance away. As the mother again tried to reach for her baby, Ruland hit her in the head with his weapon, according to police.

She was eventually able to get the baby and jump from the car as Ruland slowed down at the intersection of New Cut Road and Betts Road, which is about seven miles from Sonic.

Witnesses called 911 for help and the mother and child were taken to a hospital with severe but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to search for Ruland.

He was already wanted for aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, theft, domestic assault and criminal trespassing from other incidents involving his ex-girlfriend.

Ruland was driving a Black 2013 Ford Escape with a Dayton Beech sticker in the rear window and an Apple iPhone symbol. There was aslo a woman in the car with him.

Authorities believe he may be headed toward Florida.

Ruland is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.