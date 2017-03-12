Police searching for runaway 12-year-old in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for help from the public in locating a runaway 12-year-old last seen in Bordeaux Saturday.

Authorities said Tavares Harbison was last seen at the Bordeaux library on Clarksville Pike around 4 p.m.

Metro police do not have a picture of Tavares but described him as African-American and he was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray or khaki pants and carrying a black backpack.

He has a short fade haircut with two twists on top.

Tavares is known to hand out around the Haynes Park Drive area in addition to Snell Boulevard and Dolan Road areas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 615-862-8600.