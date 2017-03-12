Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, March 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You might enjoy spending your weekend at an open house or two so why not go see one for a great cause?

On Sunday, House for Hope at the Southern Preserve in Franklin will offer tours of the modern farmhouse to benefit children’s charities across Middle Tennessee.

The home was built by Carbine and Associates, who enlisted more than a dozen designers to make each room in the home beautiful.

It is open from noon to 5 p.m. and costs $15 at the door. The home is located at 2045 Lewisburg Pike in Franklin.

For home décor inspiration, head to the Music City Center for the last day of the Home and Remodeling Expo.

Experts will be there from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Familiar faces from HGTV and more will be on hand to offer tips and ideas on how to renovate your home. The cost is $10 at the door.