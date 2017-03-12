Mayor Barry to start budget discussions Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor Megan Barry will start holding discussions for the 2017-18 budget on Monday.

The meetings, which will take place in the Mayor’s Media Room in the Historic Metro Courthouse, will be held March 13-17.

Department heads will have a chance to request more funds or suggest budget reallocations for Nashville.

The mayor has also asked all departments and agencies for 3-year proposed budgets to help Metro be more strategic with taxpayer money.

“The budget process provides us with the opportunity to review and rethink what we have been doing well, and how we can do things better for the taxpayers of Davidson County,” said Mayor Megan Barry. “We are asking our departments and agencies to present their plans to improve services and outcomes through strategic and effective investments in Nashville.”

The budget discussions will be streamed on Nashville.gov.