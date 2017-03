COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a teen who may have run away from her Columbia home Saturday.

Police said 17-year-old Hannah Hendrickson was last seen near Pawnee Drive when she left her home without permission around 10 a.m.

Hannah was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia police at 931-388-2727 or Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.