Cheatham County Sheriff expects spike in heroin overdoses

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The sheriff in Cheatham County says he expects a spike in heroin overdoses.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Sheriff Mike Breedlove said there have been three overdoses in the county over the last few days. One person has died, as a result.

Sheriff Breedlove said he’s not sure if there is a “bad batch” out there, but he does expect to see more people overdosing in Cheatham County.

