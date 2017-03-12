Air Force Sgt. says goodbye to K-9 partner in heartbreaking photo

Click here to watch the above video from the News 2 app.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) — Air Force Sgt. Kyle Smith says having to euthanize his K9 partner, Bodza, was one of the hardest things he’s ever done.

“I hugged him and told him I loved him a lot. I’m going to miss you,” Smith tells WSOC.

Bodza and Smith were paired together for four deployments and multiple security details for officials.

In 2014, when Bodza retired, Smith adopted him. “He was just goofy. He liked running around and just being a dog,” Smith says of Bodza.

However, in the last few months, Bodza became ill, was in pain and suffering. Smith made the decision to have Bodza put down.

After Bodza was euthanized, a fellow military canine trainer draped a flag over his body.

Smith gave Bodza one final hug and the moment was caught in a photo that has quickly gone viral.

“He just as much as I am, was a part of the Air Force. And everything that he did — I wouldn’t be able to do a mission I did with him or his previous handlers without him there,” Smith tells WSOC why he thinks the picture has resonated with so many people.

Smith also noted that he provided his pal Bodza with a final meal at McDonald’s before having him put down. “He got a Big Mac. By the way, he didn’t leave a crumb.”