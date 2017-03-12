7-year-old shot in face while traveling on I-24; Gunman at large

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 7-year-old was critically injured after being shot in the face when two cars were hit by gunfire on Interstate 24 Saturday night.

It happened in the westbound lanes of I-24 near the Hickory Hollow Parkway exit around 10:45 p.m.

Metro police said no one in one of the vehicles were injured but a child in the second vehicle was struck by one bullet.

The child was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with critical injures. Metro police later told News 2 the child was upgraded to stable condition.

No one else was injured.

The suspected vehicle was described by Metro police as a white Ford four-door sedan and the shooter is believed to be a black man in the passenger seat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.