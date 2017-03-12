2 wanted for vehicle burglary in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two suspects who they say burglarized a car at a Smyrna gym and used the victim’s car to make fraudulent purchases.

The vehicle was burglarized and vandalized outside the Planet Fitness on Nissan Drive on March 1.

Smyrna police said the suspects used the victim’s card to purchase over $500 of merchandise at Publix a short time later.

They were seen in a small, late-model white sedan, possibly a Buick Verano.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-267-5433.

Smyrna police reminded residents to keep valuable items out of view while parking their vehicles.