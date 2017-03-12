10-year-old Nashville boy killed in Alabama crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family is grieving after a 10-year-old Nashville boy was killed and his 12-year-old sister left critically injured in a crash in Alabama Friday.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 65 South near Georgiana in Butler County around 3:30 p.m.

A representative with the Alabama Highway Patrol told News 2 Selik Thompson was killed when the family’s 2006 Dodge Durango ran off the road and overturned in the median.

Selik was pronounced dead at the scene and while the driver and five other family members were transported to area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Selik’s sister remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit though other family members were treated and released.

The family told News 2 they were on the way to visit their 97-year-old grandmother in Mobile when a tire blew out on the Durango, causing the crash.

Selik was a 5th grader at McKissack Middle School in west Nashville.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.