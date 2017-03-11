Vanderbilt falls in SEC Semis, 76-62 to Arkansas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They won seven of eight games before Saturday’s tilt with Arkansas. But while playing their third game in three days, the Commodores ran out of gas and fell to Arkansas 76-62.

The Dores started slow in the first half as Arkansas jumped out to a 9-point lead.

Riley LaChance got Vandy back in it with a big three, and Jeff Roberson tied the game at 19-19 with a three of his own.

LaChance led the Commodores in scoring with 12 points as Vanderbilt trailed by four at halftime.

The second half was another slow start for Vanderbilt as Arkansas opened up on a 10-0 run to grab a double digit lead early.

They never looked back, cruising to a big win and an appearance in the SEC tournament finals.

The loss stops a 3-game winning streak for the Commodores, who currently sit at 19-15 on the season.

The team will find out on selection Sunday if they get an invite to the NCAA tournament.

Vanderbilt has the second toughest strength of schedule in the country.

According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, they are a lock Sunday for an NCAA tournament bid.