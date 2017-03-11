Predators snap 4-game losing streak with 3-1 over Sharks

SAN HOSE, Calif. (WKRN) – It’s been a season of streaks for the Nashville Predators.

After ending February with four straight wins, they started March with four straight losses. They ended that losing streak Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks.

After trailing 1-0 in the first period, Ryan Johansen scored his 11th goal of the season at the 12:10 mark to tie the game for the Predators at 1-1 at the end of the first period.

In the second period, the Preds pulled in front as Colin Wilson found James Neal for his 19th goal of the season to give the Preds a 2-1 lead headed to the third.

Defense was the name of the game as the Preds were able to keep the Sharks off the scoreboard while Viktor Arvidsson scored and empty net goal to seal the 3-1 win.

The Predators hold a 4 point lead for third place in the Central division with the win.

They will wait to see if the St. Louis Blues get closer to that lead later Saturday night.