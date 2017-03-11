Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, March 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –Here are Paige Hill’s Best Best for Saturday, March 10.

Saturday is the last day for the Little Sprouts consignment sale in Williamson County.

If you’re not familiar with the sale, their tag line tells you everything you need to know: Smart moms, upscale clothes and unbelievable prices.

“A lot of these things were expensive when they were first sold but recommend for people to price their items at roughly 75 percent off of retail so people get a huge savings,” said Mindy Spradlin with Little Sprouts.

You’ll find clothes barely worn with the tags still on. Brands like Matilda Jane for girls and REI for boys.

The sale is from 8 a.m. to noon in downtown Franklin on Columbia Avenue across from Auto Zone.

The Home and Remodeling Expo continues Saturday at the Music City Center.

Experts will be there from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Familiar faces from HGTV and more will be on hand to offer tips and ideas on how to renovate your home. The cost is $10 at the door.

Happening tonight, Franklin’s Main Street Brew Fest will take place in downtown Franklin.

The event is $55 and attendees can enjoy beers from all over the world on top of food trucks and live music. The event will take place rain or shine or snow.