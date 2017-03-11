MTSU beats Marshall 83-72, wins second straight C-USA Championship

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The No. 25 ranked Blue Raiders are dancing once again. Middle Tennessee earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after beating Marshall 83-72 for their second straight Conference USA title.

With a record 30-win season, seniors Reggie Upshaw (15-points) and JaCorey Williams (17-points) were voted to the C-USA All-Tournament Team.

Giddy Potts, who tied his season high of 30 points was voted the Tournament MVP. He made three 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds for MTSU while making seven of eight free throws.

At the break Middle led 40-32, but Marshall got hot from 3-point range to start the second half.

They pulled the game within two before the Blue Raiders went on a late 15-5 run.

MTSU will head into the NCAA Tournament on a 10-game win streak.

The Blue Raiders opponent for the NCAA’s First Round will be revealed on Selection Sunday.