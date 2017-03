NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An MTA bus and an SUV were involved in an Edgehill crash Saturday morning.

It occurred at Edgehill Avenue and 17th Avenue South.

The bus had minor damage and only one person was on board at the time.

The woman driving the SUV was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Officers on the scene told News 2 they don’t think the crash was weather related.

No other details were immediately released.