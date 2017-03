WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed in an early morning shooting in Wilson County Saturday.

According to the Wilson County sheriff, it happened between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. at a house on Needmore Road.

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times. He was taken to TriStar Summit Medical Center where he died.

Authorities believe the victim knew his killer.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615- 444-1412.