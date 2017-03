MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man suffered minor injuries when a hot air balloon crashed Saturday morning while landing.

It happened at Smith Cemetery Road and U.S. 431 east of Columbia around 7 a.m.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, the balloon had a hard-landing and flipped over.

The person onboard had minor injuries and refused treatment.

No additional information was immediately released.