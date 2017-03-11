Hundreds receive free dental work from Meharry Medical College

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of people in Nashville received free dental work Saturday, thanks to the students and faculty at Meharry Medical College.

They provided free cleanings, extractions, and fillings to everyone who needed it.

The dean of the dental school, Cherae Farmer-Dixon, says even though oral health is extremely important to our overall well-being; it’s often one of the first things to go when money gets tight.

“Life happens so being able to juggle taking care of your household plus being able to juggle taking care of your needs, unfortunately, sometimes your oral health goes to the wayside and so we understand that, “explained Farmer-Dixon.

She continued, “This is an opportunity for us to really be able to help the community and to provide services that are so greatly needed in this community.”

Farmer-Dixon also says students who provided the services received valuable experience and training, but their focus was helping others.