From sundresses to sweaters: Middle Tennessee welcomes wave of winter weather

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Large fluffy white flakes fell steadily from the sky throughout most the day in downtown Columbia, leaving residents looking for a place to warm up.

Inside Muletown Roasted Coffee, the beans and the conversations were brewing.

“The snow came as a shock seeing as though spring has supposedly sprung and there’s snow on the ground,” Sydney Minton told News 2 while sipping a warm cup of coffee.

No doubt the weather is a bit confusing going from sundresses to sweaters, but the March snowfall was welcomed by Minton, leaving it picture perfect outside the quaint coffee bar.

“It makes it feel very holiday-like outside,” she explained.

Barista Parker Inniss was concerned the snow would deter guests from getting out, but it was quite the opposite as the roadways remained clear.

“I’m pretty satisfied here; I have some coffee, it’s warm I like looking at it,” Parker smiled.

The snow stopped falling in Columbia around 8:30 Saturday night, leaving behind some accumulation on the grass and wet roadways.