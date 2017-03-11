Florida man accused of sexual battery against 12-year-old girl

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is facing a sexual battery charge against a 12-year-old girl after she says she woke up to find him in her bedroom.

Daniel J. Flowers, 37, was arrested Thursday in connection to the incident.

The victim, who tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease, said Flowers had removed her clothes, had his pants down and was touching her inappropriately with his genitals.

After the assault, Flowers pulled up his pants and left the room, according to the victim.

The girl contracted trichamonis, which doctors say can only be transmitted through sexual contact, primarily vaginal penetration or contact.

Flowers lived with the victim, her mother and her sisters in the house where the incident occurred.

He was taken into custody and faces a sexual battery charge.