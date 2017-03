MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews from two counties responded to a house fire Friday night in the Bethel community of Maury County.

When firefighters arrived at the two-story house on Gordon Lawrence Road, they said heavy flames were visible.

The Williamson County Rescue Squad was called in to assist.

Firefighters with Maury County Fire Department said everyone made it safely out of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was released.