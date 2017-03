CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman woke up in her Cheatham County home this week to find a snake slithering on top of her.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at a house on Leatherwood Road.

Deputies rushed to the scene and were able to wrestle the snake off of the woman.

The snake was put back outside away from the woman’s home.

No injuries were reported.