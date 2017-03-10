Wilson County home damaged in fire likely caused by lightning

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home was heavily damaged by fire likely caused by a lightning strike in Wilson County late Thursday night.

It happened at a home on Harrisburg Lane around 11 p.m.

The homeowners were watching TV when they heard a loud noise and got up to investigate, according to Wilson County Emergency Management captain Steve Fox.

Fox said crews were called to the scene after the homeowner pulled down the attic door and was overcome by heavy smoke.

Three family members were able to escape the home safely.

Firefighters tried to attack the fire from inside the home but strong winds led crews to move to fighting the flames from outside in an effort to protect nearby homes.

“We were fighting the fire and storm at the same time and it was an uphill battle the whole way,” said Fox.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.