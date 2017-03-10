Williamson County sheriff looks for 2 most wanted

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the pubic’s assistance to find to fugitives from justice.

WCSO is looking for Deangelo Martinez Radley, 32, who is wanted for failure to report to serve his sentence.

Radley was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison after he was convicted on a charge of selling cocaine. He also has multiple warrants in Metro Nashville-Davidson County.

He is described as African-American, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 260 pounds. His last known address was in the 1500 block of Benley Street in Murfreesboro.

WCSO is also searching for Jessica Rae Myers, 28, who is wanted for a parole violation.

Myers was convicted of the sale of Schedule II and Schedule III drugs. Those types of drugs consist of mostly opiates and other prescription narcotics.

She is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Her last known address was in the 7400 block of Shoals Brach Road in Primm Springs.

Anyone with information about either of these people is urged to call the WCSO at 615-790-5560.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. You do not have to give your name and if your information leads to an arrest you can receive a cash reward.