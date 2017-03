TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walmart Supercenters are giving away 3-million cupcakes nationwide to celebrate “everyone’s birthday everywhere.”

Stores will be giving away nearly 53,000 free cupcakes on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

“Birthdays are a big deal, ” Walmart said in a statement. “Everyone has one, and Walmart is the destination for everything you need to put together the best birthday ever.”

You can find your closest Walmart store online before heading out to pick up your sweet treat.