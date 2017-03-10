Vanderbilt beats Florida, advances to SEC tournament semifinals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – They say it’s tough to beat a team three times in a row, but for the second straight night the Vanderbilt Commodores did just that, beating the Florida Gators for the third time this season, 72-62.

Riley LaChance led the Commodores with 18 points as Vandy was able to stop a Florida team that sent the game into overtime.

Vanderbilt had an 8-point lead with 3:20 to play after Matthew Fisher Davis scored two of his 11 points off the bench, but the Gators used an 8-0 run to tie the game and keep the Vandy fans nervous headed into overtime.

In overtime, LaChance scored the first bucket and Nolan Cressler followed that up with a 3-pointer to put the Commodores up five almost immediately.

LaChance hit a three to give Vanderbilt a 9-point lead with just over two minutes to go. Jeff Roberso, who finished with 16 points, then had an exclamation point dunk to close it out for the Dores.

With the win, Vanderbilt moves to 19-14 on the season and, according to most experts, has clinched an NCAA tournament bid.

The Commodores have now won seven of their last eight games.

They face the winner of Ole Miss and Arkansas Saturday for a chance to move to the SEC tournament title game Sunday afternoon.