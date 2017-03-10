Titans sign safety Johnathan Cyprien

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On the first day of free agency as expected, the Tennessee Titans addressed defense first signing safety Johnathan Cyprien.

The Titans have not confirmed the deal, but News 2 has learned the two sides have agreed on a contract.

The 6 foot, 217 pound Cyprien was drafted with the first pick of the second round back in 2013 and was a steady force for the Jaguars playing 60 of 64 games over four seasons.

Cyprien is known as a quality run stopper and the numbers back that up. He has racked up over 100 tackles in each of those seasons.

With Cyprien signing, it appears less likely that Rashad Johnson and Damion Stafford re-sign in Tennessee.