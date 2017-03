NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a multi-year contract, pending a physical, with TE Phillip Supernaw.

Supernaw played a total of 31 games for the Titans over the last two years. He registered seven receptions and 22 special teams tackles.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Houston Texans before spending time with Baltimore and Kansas City.

Supernaw played his college football for Ouachita Baptist.