Students stage walkout at Antioch High

There are two video clips in this story. Click here to fully load both.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Students at Antioch High School staged a walkout Friday in protest of the head football coach being fired among other grievances.

The students filed out of the school shortly after 8 a.m.

Hundreds of students gathered around a flag pole to protest as Metro security monitored the situation. They eventually made their way to the school’s football field.

News 2’s Larry Flowers was live on the scene, but was asked to leave. Click here to watch his report using a mobile device.

Students sought him out and expressed their dissatisfaction with the school. One junior told News 2 that students have reportedly complained about low water pressure at the school and moldy food to no avail.

They also claimed they were not allowed to take the PSAT, which will affect their ability to receive merit scholarships.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.