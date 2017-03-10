Special needs family returns home after tornado damages house

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family with disabilities displaced by a tornado last week has returned home.

Chuckie, Deedee and Karen Steiner’s Brentwood home was seriously damaged when an EF-1 tornado ripped through the area.

Trees fell onto the home, causing damage inside and out, but no one was injured.

RELATED: Family with disabilities displaced by severe storms in Brentwood

Chuckie and Deedee are immobile and need help eating, dressing and moving. Karen, who is legally blind, takes care of the others. Joan Quick, another sister, lives in a different home on the property their parents once owned.

“Oh, it’s a big relief getting them all home,” Quick said.

Chuckie, Deedee and Karen had to stay in a hotel for more than a week while the home was being worked on.

“It made us stronger. It really made us stronger,” said Quick. “Then I found out how strong the community is that rallies around these folks.”

Friends, family and strangers have stepped up to help the family out, donating time, money and equipment.

Steve Durham, pastor at Sunset Hills Baptist Church in Nolensville, has known the family for years.

He has received calls from people all over who want to help out.

“They want to help in any way possible. I’ve had many phone calls: ‘How can I help? What can I do?’ Churches have stepped up. There’s been tremendous support,” Durham said. “It just shows that people are really good. They care. They want to help people in their community, and this is indicative of that.”

Power was finally restored to the Steiner home on Friday, allowing the family to return home.