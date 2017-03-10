Organizers say venue for Nashville Bike Week still forthcoming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Organizers for a scheduled 10-day event that remains without a venue took to Facebook Friday to say details are still forthcoming.

A post to the page for Nashville Bike Week says “details of the event and its new location” should come in the next two weeks.

Ticket holders and sponsors have been left wondering if the event will take place.

When News 2 first reported about the event one month ago, organizers said a venue would be announced Feb. 10.

In News 2’s second report two weeks later, an email from the organizers said they would announce a venue that week.

Organizers maintained Friday the event will go on as scheduled this September, saying they “apologize for the crazy rumor mill about Nashville Bike Week not going to happen.”

The event has said it won’t be giving refunds and anyone who has a ticket and wishes not to go should try to sell it.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office continues to collect information from people who made purchases from Nashville Bike Week. You can submit your information directly to the sheriff’s office via a specially created link.

The BBB says those who used a credit card should go through their credit card company.

Meanwhile, authorities are still searching for one of the organizers, Michael Leffingwell, who also goes by Mike Axle. He has a lengthy criminal history with multiple convictions for fraud and theft, including a federal conviction in Missouri.

News 2 learned authorities have active arrest warrants for Leffingwell for probation violations in Georgia and Missouri. He also has an active warrant in Maury County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call their local authorities or the Humphreys County sheriff at 931-296-2301.