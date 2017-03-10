NWS to survey storm damage in 3 Middle Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Teams with the National Weather Service will assess possible tornado damage Friday in multiple Middle Tennessee counties after last night’s storms.

Survey teams will take a look at damage in Williamson, Marshall and Bedford counties.

News 2 received reports of downed trees from the Moores Lane area in Williamson County and a shed was crushed by a fallen tree in Lewisburg.

Dime to quarter-size hail fell across the state.

News 2 meteorologist Davis Nolan is forecasting of snow accumulations for Saturday night through Sunday morning shows a half inch to an inch in Nashville with one to two inches north and east in areas like Clarksville, Springfield, Portland, Lafayette, Carthage and McMinnville.

