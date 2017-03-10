New veterans mental health annex opens in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Those who have served our country now have a new place to get the help they need right here in Nashville.

Officials with the Department Of Veteran’s Affairs and the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new mental health annex this afternoon.

It’s on 24th Avenue south right next to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The new annex will offer general mental health services, but it will also offer employment assistance to homeless veterans, as well as help with substance abuse issues.

“Many of our patients come to us in times of great need and often despair, and mental health recovery is a journey of healing and transformation that allows our veterans to lead meaningful lives,” explained Dr. Sharon Gordon, Chief of Psychology.

“And the talented and dedicated staff who occupy this building can help them rebuild their lives and attain some of their dreams,” she continued.

This is the fifth new facility the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System has opened in the state in the past year.