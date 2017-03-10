Nashville Home and Remodeling Expo continues through Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Winter may be making a comeback this weekend, but spring is just a couple of weeks away.

If you are looking for something warm to do, you may want to head to the Music City Center. The Nashville Home and Remodeling Expo is going on right now.

You can get tips on not just remodeling but also gardening and lawn care.

Actors from the DIY show “Nashville Flipped” and HGTV’s “Listed Sisters” will also be making appearances this weekend.

On Friday, News 2 talked to the group manager of the big event. She said her favorite part of the show is a new attraction.

“I would say the Tiny Home Village. I mean, it’s incredible. I had a picture of what we wanted it to look like and they took it above what I even imagined,” Laura Groninger said.

The Nashville Home and Remodeling Expo runs Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.