Music City Central will close Wednesday for President Trump’s visit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Music City Central will be closed on March 15 for President Donald Trump’s visit to Nashville.

The Nashville MTA made the announcement on Twitter Friday afternoon. They also said an alternate location will be announced soon for service that day.

Riders should get their bus passes before Wednesday, and they should expect major transit service delays throughout the city.

President Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at the Municipal Auditorium. According to a local Republican leader, the focus of the event will be health care.

The doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and Trump is expected to speak at 6:30 p.m. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis. Click here to register.

The president is also expected to visit The Hermitage to pay homage to Andrew Jackson, whose birthday is March 15.

