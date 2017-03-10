Mt. Juliet police arrest man wanted for child abuse in Wisconsin

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police arrested a man wanted for child abuse in Wisconsin.

Anthony Hippolyte, 31, of Antioch, was taken into custody during a traffic stop Friday night on Interstate 40 West.

According to Mt. Juliet police, Hippolyte was pulled over at 5:15 p.m. at mile marker 223 for speeding after he passed an officer in an unmarked car.

After a computer check, the officer learned that Hippolyte was wanted out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on a nationwide extradition warrant for felony statute charges of child abuse – intentionally causing harm, strangulation and suffocation.

Hippolyte was taken into custody and booked into the Wilson County Jail.

He will be extradited back to Wisconsin.