Mt. Juliet girl battling cancer receives big surprise at school assembly

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Mt. Juliet Middle School student who’s battling leukemia received a huge surprise Friday.

Twelve-year-old Sarah’s classmates, teachers and her entire community raised the money to make her wish for a trip to Paris come true.

They dressed up in pink for her and made a massive sign to share the news at a school assembly.

Sarah was given a check from the Make-A-Wish Foundation for more than $5,000 to go to France later this year with her family.

Her father says they’re grateful for all the support they’ve received.

“I’ve lived in this community all my life, and they’ve never let me down. As far as the outcry of support that we get and have gotten from the people around here, they’ve been great,” said Patrick Meers.

Students at Mt. Juliet Middle School raised a significant amount of money in two weeks while participating in the Make-A-Wish’s Kids For Wish Kids initiative.

The program encourages children to participate in fundraising activities to help grant wishes of local kids.

