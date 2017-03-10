Minnesota dad looking for daughter in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Minnesota father is in Middle Tennessee hoping to be reunited with his six-year-old daughter.

Brian Cooney is from Perham, Minnesota, and he hasn’t seen his daughter, Claire, in over a month.

On March 2, an astute store owner called police when she says two adults came in with a little girl.

“They looked suspicious,” said Becky Bryant of Becky’s Thrift Store in Centerville. “They bought rope, tarps and hacksaws and said they were ‘going off the grid.’ Not with a six-year-old child.”

Bryant said the little girl’s hair had been dyed.

“The bottom of her hair was black but you could see the blonde in her hair at the top,” Bryant said. “I asked if that was her natural hair color and the mother said, ‘No, she wanted this done for her birthday.'”

Bryant said the mother, Miranda Cooney, was wearing a wig.

Bryant kept them distracted while her nephew took a picture of their license plate.

She called Centerville police and found out the car belonged to Jonathan Dennis Bromen, who is a wanted felon out of Minnesota.

When Brian Cooney received word that his daughter was last seen 1,000 miles away in Centerville, he hopped on a flight.

“It’s been a nightmare not knowing where she is,” he told News 2. “Now knowing if she’s in the woods or wilderness in Tennessee.”

Cooney also hired private investigator Renee Brewer, who believes the couple is heading toward Florida.

“It’s hard to live off the grid without any support whatsoever,” Brewer told News 2. “They’re going to run into trouble and they’re gonna come out.”

A Minnesota court filed an order of protection for Claire so her father has temporary custody. If Miranda Cooney doesn’t show up for court, an Amber Alert could be issued, said Cooney’s lawyer.

Brewer is continuing to look for the couple and Claire in Tennessee but needs help.

Anyone who sees a 2004 Trailblazer with no bumper, duct tape on a taillight and Minnesota tags is urged to call Centerville police at 931-729-5146.

Additional information can be found at www.findclairecooney.com.