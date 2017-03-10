Man arrested in burglaries of Hendersonville homes

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 30-year-old man was arrested in the burglaries of two Hendersonville homes.

Richard Christian Jr. now faces multiple charges along with the burglaries, including aggravated criminal trespassing, vandalism, and simple assault.

According to police, they were called to a home early Friday morning in the area of Irving and Allen drives. They were told a suspect was attempting to get inside homes.

A press release states the suspect went into the garage of one home but was confronted by the owner and left. The suspect reportedly then tried to get into two other houses in the area.

Christian, 30, was nearby and identified as the suspect. He was booked into jail on $10,000 bond and is due in court April 12.