How to protect your plants as the temperature drops

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An icy blast is coming at an inopportune time for Middle Tennessee’s greenery, and those with a green thumb should act fast.

You may have spotted it in your neighborhood: bits of green among the brown and dreary trees.

Those sparse leaves could be gone by Monday.

Friday was moving day at Bate’s Nursery and Garden Center, with pallets of plants, including a number of camellias, on their way inside for a weekend getaway.

“Looking at the forecast,” explained Adam Chapman, while loading the pallets onto a forklift, “We have to put everything on these crates and put them inside a structure that’s covered.”

Chapman is the lead horticulturist at Bate’s Nursery, who’s ridden the weather coaster all winter long.

“Warm then cold, warm then cold, but on the whole it’s been generally warmer than usual in the winter,” explained Chapman. “Some plants have come out of dormancy early.”

Just over a week into March, the buds and blooms can be spotted all around Nashville.

So what is a home horticulturist to do?

“Take stock of your garden, look around, see what’s leafed out,” Chapman said. “You may want to cover it, any kind of old bed sheet works. If you do have plants that are mobile, if you have things that are in containers, you can move those inside, too.”

With freezing temperatures around the corner, make sure you move them fast before Mother Nature’s might mows them right over.