Freeze Warning in effect until Saturday morning ahead of possible snow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee and some counties in Kentucky from Friday night into Saturday morning,

The warning takes effect at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts through Saturday morning at 8 p.m. For the latest weather alerts, visit wkrn.com/alerts.

A freeze this time of the year is not unusual, but many sensitive trees and plants, such as fruit trees, have full blossoms on them, which could be damaged by a freeze.

The low will drop near 30 degrees in Nashville with 20s possible in northern and eastern Middle Tennessee. Check the forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Although a few flurries could occur late Friday night, the bigger chance for snow does not come until Saturday night.

During the day on, temperatures will reach the low 40s, so any precipitation that occurs then will be in the form of scattered rain showers.

After dark Saturday, snow showers should push into most of Middle Tennessee. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

The updated accumulation forecast calls for around 1/2 an inch in Nashville and much of the mid-state, but the biggest change is 1 to 2 inches likely in south, southeast, and east Middle Tennessee.

The snow will taper off quickly by daybreak Sunday, but with temperatures in the upper 20s, a few slick spots could develop on roadways where snow has occurred.

Brine trucks were out Friday to work on the interstates and state routes ahead of the freeze. TDOT says crews will come in Saturday as needed to treat the roads with salt once the precipitation starts.