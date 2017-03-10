Former Tennessee corrections officer indicted on assault charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former corrections officer in Sullivan, County, Tennessee, was indicted on assault charges.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it began investigating an incident at the jail on Jan. 24.

Officials say the investigation revealed Hunter Gragg, an inmate, was being disruptive and disorderly on Jan. 16.

Gragg was reportedly confronted by then-officer Edward Smith Jr, who was caught on surveillance forcing Gragg to the floor at least two times.

Smith was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of assault. He turned himself in Friday and was booked into the Sullivan County jail. He has since been released on $7,500 bond.