A goodbye for Sen. Henry with his own words: ‘Always be kind and true’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — His family, the city and the State of Tennessee that long time State Senator Doug Henry so dearly loved said goodbye to him today at a funeral that reflected the wide breadth of people he touched.

In remembering his father at the Downtown Presbyterian Church funeral Friday, Bob Henry used the Senator’s own words that he hoped would live on, “always be kind and true.”

PREVIOUS: Tenn. lawmakers, officials remember Douglas Henry

Afterwards, Governor Bill Haslam told News 2 to remind him if forgets those words.

He was joined at the funeral by U-S Senator Lamar Alexander who was a 38-year-old governor when he took office in 1979 while Doug Henry was in the midst of decades as the chair of the powerful Senate Finance Committee.

“I tried to get him to be a Republican,” quipped Sen. Alexander before the service.

Like so many before him in the days after Doug Henry died earlier this week, Sen. Alexander spoke of the Nashville lawmaker’s fiscal conservatism that always came before his Democratic party affiliation.

Countless former state lawmakers and staffers of both parties were also at the service along with many of the people he represented from the wealthy Belle Meade area to the lower-income areas of Nashville.

Senator Henry was the longest serving lawmaker in Tennessee history before he retired in 2014.

Douglas Henry View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy: Family of Douglas Henry Courtesy: Family of Douglas Henry Courtesy: Family of Douglas Henry Courtesy: Family of Douglas Henry Courtesy: Family of Douglas Henry Courtesy: Family of Douglas Henry Courtesy: Family of Douglas Henry Courtesy: Family of Douglas Henry Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives