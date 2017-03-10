60 employees celebrate new promotions within Nashville Fire Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of Nashville Fire Department employees are celebrating promotions.

Sixty of them were recognized Friday at a ceremony at Nissan Stadium, all of them now working in new positions that range from fire engineer to deputy director.

“This is a glorious day for the Nashville Fire Department. I think we’ve made some very good selections on the promotees (sic) sitting behind me,” said Chief Ricky White.

Nashville’s mayor joined the fire department in celebrating the promotions.

“The folks behind me represent hundreds … of years of experience as part of what they have done every day to serve as firefighters,” said Megan Barry.

“As the mayor of this wonderful city, as a citizen of this wonderful city, I can’t thank you enough. There isn’t enough thanks for what you do every day,” she continued.

The fire chief also said the new employees represent the future of the department.