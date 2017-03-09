TSU women’s basketball coach announces resignation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The head women’s basketball coach at Tennessee State University announced his resignation Thursday morning.

Larry Joe Inman, the winningest coach in Ohio Valley Conference history, said he was resigning for personal reasons.

“I’ve had a very positive experience here and I will always cherish the memories and relationships that I’ve had the opportunity to develop. Most of all, the memories that I’ve had with my players through the years have been wonderful and they’ve made such a difference in my life,” said Inman.

Inman has been with the Lady Tigers for the past five seasons and led them to an OVC Tournament Championship in 2015 and their first NCAA Tournament berth in 20 years.

“We are thankful to Coach Inman for guiding the Lady Tiger program and taking TSU women’s basketball back to the top with the 2015 OVC championship and NCAA tournament berth,” commented Director of Athletics Teresa Phillips. “I view Larry both as a friend and colleague and personally wish him all the best as he moves into a new phase in his life’s journey. Tennessee State has been blessed by his time here with us.”

The university will conduct a national search for the next head coach of the women’s basketball program.