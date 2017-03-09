Trees planted to honor Nashville’s community leaders for Arbor Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday is Arbor Day, and memorial trees are being planted in Nashville to celebrate.

Five trees are tagged with the names of community leaders who have passed away in the last year—Betty Nixon, Jane Eskind, John Jay Hooker, Ed Temple, and Matthew Walker. Jr.

And another tree is being planted in honor of Tommy Lynch, longtime director of Metro Parks and Recreation.

“What starts out now as an idea becomes somebody’s life on down the line,” he told News 2. “I’m one of these people that grew up in the parks … lived less than a mile from here, and to be perfectly honest, in the last 65 years, I may have spent more time in Centennial Park than anyone else.”

Mayor Megan Barry says the city has added over 3,000 acres to its parks under Lynch’s leadership. She was there Thursday to pay tribute to all of the Arbor Day honorees.