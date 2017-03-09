TN doctor: Proper opioid users “feel vilified” sometimes by attention to opioid crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell is calling Tennessee “the epicenter in America of the opioid crisis,” but those who carefully take the painkillers have reacted saying “we are not addicts.”

Their words were heard Thursday on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill during the Speaker’s weekly meeting of the House Opioid Abuse Task Force.

As Tennesseans grasp the opioid abuse crisis in their state, a Clarksville doctor who runs a pain management group told us what he has heard from some of his patients and even their family members.

“They don’t want to feel like they have been vilified because of the opioid cris

is,” Dr. Damon Dozier told News 2 delivering a similar message to the task force.

Dr. Dozier says that story has been repeated from other doctors like himself who sometimes prescribe opioids for their patients.

The Clarksville doctor says those patients include everyday people who go to work, take care of families and lead productive lives because of carefully controlled opioid use.

“They can go out and do their garden, take care of the grandkids and its very important to them,” added the doctor. “Then there are people who take (opioids) once or twice a week to make it to church because of bad scoliosis or arthritis in their back.”

While recognizing the severity of Tennessee’s opioid crisis and even fighting five years ago on capitol hill for tougher prescription laws, Dr. Dozier defended prescription opioid use in very targeted areas of medicine–such as cancer or end of life care.

“For some people ironically, the safest medication ends up being an opioid,” said the doctor.

And all under the watchful eye of providers like him he added.