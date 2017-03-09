Titans’ Strunk added to Pro Football Hall of Fame board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans has been added to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s governing board.

Amy Adams Strunk was one of three new additions announced Thursday morning, including VP of Johnson Controls, Kim Metcalf-Kupres, and Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz.

“The Hall of Fame welcomes these three extraordinarily talented individuals to the Board of Trustees,” commented Chairman of the Board Randy Hunt.

Strunk assumed her role with the Titans in March 2015 and also serves as the co-chairwoman of the franchise’s Board of directors.

The Hall of Fame says she’s made many changes to stabilize and improve the franchise, as well as committed significant resources to upgrades to Nissan Stadium and the practice facility.