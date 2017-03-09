Titans bring back veterans Klug and Palmer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans started the new league year by agreeing to terms on multi-year contracts with veterans Karl Klug and Nate Palmer.

Klug just completed his sixth season in Tennessee and has 20 career sacks and 61 quarterback pressures.

Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 56th best pending free agent in the NFL headed into Thursday.

Klug is recovering from an achilles tear suffered in Kansas City in week 14. He finished 2016 with 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Palmer was claimed by the Titans off waivers last April from the Green Bay Packers. He played in 14 games for Tennessee last season and posted a team-best 12 special teams tackles.