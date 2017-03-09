Titans agree to terms with cornerback Logan Ryan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Late Thursday night, the Tennessee Titans landed the cornerback they have been after. They agreed to terms with former Patriot Logan Ryan.

His agents tweeted about the agreement just after 10:30 p.m.

Ryan was a part of the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots the last four seasons starting 40 games. He has 13 career interceptions, including two in 2016 with 92 tackles.

The Titans were reportedly in the running for A.J. Bouye earlier in the day but got outbid by Jacksonville who gave him a 5-year, $67.5 million deal.

Cornerback was believed to be the Titans biggest area of concern headed into the off season after they cut Perrish Cox late in the 2016 season.